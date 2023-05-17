Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Mets on Wednesday, May 17

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Mets in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday, May 17. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. Josh Fleming (0-0, 4.26 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays after serving as a bulk man for much of the year, while Kodai Senga will look to get back on track for the Mets (4-2, 4.14 ERA).

New York is a -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Tampa Bay comes in at +100. The total is set at 9.

Rays-Mets picks: Wednesday, May 17

Injury report

Rays

Out: SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique), RP Garrett Cleavinger (knee)

Mets

Out: SP Carlos Carrasco (elbow), C Tomas Nido (vision), OF Tim Locastro (back), RP Edwin Uceta (ankle), RP Jimmy Yacabonis (quad)

Starting pitchers

Josh Fleming vs. Kodai Senga

Fleming has mostly followed an opener this season, and in his only start so far, he gave up five runs in three innings. However, that was back in early April in his first start of the season, and he has lowered his ERA significantly since then. In his latest outings, he allowed seven runs in nine frames against the Yankees, walking five and striking out three.

Senga had his worst outing of the season in his latest appearance, letting up five runs in five innings to the Cincinnati Reds. He still struck out seven batters and walked just one.

Over/Under pick

The total in yesterday’s game was 13, and that was with Justin Verlander on the mound for the Mets. With the way the Rays offense is looking and Fleming’s lack of starting experience this season, I like a repeat of last night’s high-scoring showcase.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Rays have the best record in baseball right now, and if Verlander couldn’t control them yesterday, there is no reason to think that Senga will be able to today. With the Mets’ shaky offense and a defense that allowed eight runs in the first game of the series, the Rays seem like a lock here.

Pick: Rays