Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, May 17

The Seattle Mariners take on the Boston Red Sox in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, May 17. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. Steady veteran Marco Gonzales (3-0, 4.42 ERA) will take the mound for Seattle, while young right-hander Brayan Bello (2-1, 5.01 ERA) will start for Boston.

The Red Sox are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mariners coming in at +110. The run total is set at 9.5.

Mariners-Red Sox picks: Wednesday, May 17

Injury report

Red Sox

Day to day: SS Enrique Hernandez (hamstring)

Out: 2B Christian Arroyo (hamstring), SS Yu Chang (wrist), SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), RP Kutter Crawford (hamstring), RP John Schreiber (teres)

Mariners

Out: SP Robbie Ray (elbow), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), RP Andres Munoz (deltoid)

Starting pitchers

Brayan Bello vs. Marco Gonzales

Bello has had a solid start to May, allowing just four runs over 11 frames this month. He has struck out 10 batters in his last two outings and walked just two. Gonzales has allowed five runs over 12 innings pitched in May, striking out six and walking four.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 11 and 13. The Mariners rank seventh in MLB in runs per game over the last three games, and the Red Sox seem to finally be settling into their offensive groove. I’ll bet on this trend to continue without a stud on the mound.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The two teams have split the first two games of this Fenway series. Who will take the third? Seattle has struggled against Boston in recent outings, but this is an interesting matchup. The Mariners have an excellent pitching staff and a mediocre offense, and the Red Sox have the opposite — an offense that ranks in the top four in multiple batting statistics, and a pitching staff that has struggled this year.

I think that the offense wins this one. Gonzales is undefeated, but can almost certainly be counted on to give up a few runs to this Red Sox lineup in hitter-friendly Fenway Park.

Pick: Red Sox