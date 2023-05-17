Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday, May 17

The New York Yankees look for a big divisional sweep as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, May 17. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.22 ERA) will take the mound for the New York, and Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.49 ERA) will pitch for Toronto.

The Yankees are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Blue Jays come in at -105. The run total is set at 8.

Yankees-Blue Jays picks: Wednesday, May 17

Injury report

Yankees

Out: SS Oswald Peraza (ankle), OF Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), SP Luis Severino (lat), SP Carlos Rodon (back), RP Lou Trivino (elbow), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Scott Effross (elbow), SP Luis Gil (elbow)

Blue Jays

Day to day: 1B Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. (knee)

Out: SP/RP Mitch White (elbow), RP Adam Cimber (rhomboid), RP Zach Pop (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Gerrit Cole vs. Chris Bassitt

Cole got off to a fantastic start this season, highlighted by a complete-game shutout against the Minnesota Twins, but his start to May was a bit shakier in two trips to the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays. He gave up seven earned runs in ten innings in his last two starts, though he struck out 10. The Yankees will be looking for him to return to last month’s productivity.

Bassitt has been sort of the opposite, with a slow start giving way to a fantastic start to May. The righty kicked off the. month with a seven-inning outing that saw no earned runs, then followed that up with a complete-game shutout of his own against a tough Atlanta Braves lineup.

Over/Under pick

This Cole-vs.-Bassitt matchup, featuring two locked-in veterans who aren’t afraid to go the distance, just screams under. While the Yankees lineup has looked very good over their last few series, they go up against a pitcher who shut out the Braves — a team averaging the fifth-most runs per game in MLB — in his latest start.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays have dropped the first two games of this series, marking the first time they have dropped a series on their home field this season. I don’t see them getting swept at home, and while I don’t think this will be a particularly high-scoring spectacle, it’s worth noting that Cole struggled against Toronto last year, giving up 10 runs over 18 innings against the Jays. With Bassitt locked in, I like the Jays.

Pick: Blue Jays