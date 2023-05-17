Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Orioles on Wednesday, May 17

The Los Angeles Angels (22-21) and Baltimore Orioles (27-15) split the first two games of this series heading into Wednesday night’s rubber match. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Griffin Canning (2-1, 6.38 ERA) will get the ball for the Angels while the O’s counter with fellow righty Kyle Bradish (1-1, 4.56).

Baltimore is a -145 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making L.A. the +125 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.

Angels-Orioles picks: Wednesday, May 17

Injury report

Angels

Day to day: RP Tucker Davidson (leg)

Out: 3B Anthony Rendon (groin), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), RP Aaron Loup (hamstring), RP Jose Quijada (elbow), RP Austin Warren (elbow), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), 1B Jared Walsh (migraine/headache), C Max Stassi (hip), RP Jose Marte (elbow), RP Davis Daniel (shoulder), RP Chris Rodriguez (shoulder)

Orioles

Out: 2B Ramon Urias (hamstring), RP Mychal Givens (knee), RP Dillon Tate (forearm), SP John Means (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Griffin Canning vs. Kyle Bradish

Canning has had a rough go of it in his fourth season in the Major League level. He’s allowed 10 runs over 8.2 innings of work over his last two starts and made five appearances in the 2023 season.

Bradish has made six starts and is coming off one of his best outings this spring. He allowed one unearned run over six innings on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates last week.

Over/Under pick

Both offenses are scoring more than five runs per game this season, and neither starter has been all that effective early on this season. The first two games of this series reached double-digit runs, and that streak should continue in this spot.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

You can trust Bradish far more than Canning in this spot looking at larger sample sizes. Canning has a big ERA this season, but he struggled in 2022 as well with a 5.60 ERA. Bradish is only in his second MLB season with a 4.90 ERA last year. Let’s go with him on Wednesday night.

Pick: Orioles