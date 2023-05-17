Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Giants on Wednesday, May 17

The San Francisco Giants (19-23) will go for a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies (20-22) on Wednesday afternoon after picking up a tight 4-3 win on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET from Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.75 ERA) will look to continue his strong recent form against struggling Giants lefty Sean Manaea (1-2, 7.96).

The Phillies are -125 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Giants +105 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Phillies-Giants picks: Wednesday, May 17

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Cristian Pache (knee), 1B Darick Hall (thumb), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), C Rafael Marchan (wrist), SP Noah Song (back)

Giants

Day to day: SP Anthony DeSclafani (toe)

Out: OF Joc Pederson (hand), OF Austin Slater (hamstring), C Roberto Perez (shoulder), RP Thomas Szapucki (arm), OF Luis Gonzalez (back), RP Luke Jackson (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Taijuan Walker vs. Sean Manaea

Walker has gotten off to an inconsistent start through eight outings in his first season with the Phillies. In his last appearance, he allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts over six innings in a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Manaea hasn’t found a ton of success in his first season with the Giants through eight appearances and six starts. In his last three games, he’s allowed 17 runs (11 earned) over 9.2 innings of work.

Over/Under pick

It’s tough to have too much confidence in either pitcher at this point, especially with how much Manaea has struggled this spring. Both offenses are about average compared to the rest of the league, with the Giants putting up 4.4 runs per game while the Phillies are putting up 4.3. The lineups should be aggressive in these matchups and reach double digit combined runs.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Manaea has lost it at this point, and it’s difficult to find a reason to expect a strong outing from him today. Maybe he’ll have a bounce-back performance on the hill, but he gave up eight runs (four earned) with five hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in his last outing.

Pick: Phillies