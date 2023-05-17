Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, May 17

The Minnesota Twins (24-19) and Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) will each be going for a series victory in the rubber match of their three-game set on Wednesday afternoon. The game will get started at 3:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Twins are coming off a 5-1 victory on Tuesday night after L.A. took game one in 12 innings on Monday. It’ll be a matchup of dynamic righties on the mound, as MLB ERA leader Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.39 ERA) goes for Minnesota while Dustin May (4-1, 2.68) gets the ball for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is a -145 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Twins +125 underdogs. The over/under is set at 8.5.

Twins-Dodgers picks: Wednesday, May 17

Injury report

Twins

Out: OF Max Kepler (hamstring), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), SP Tyler Mahle (elbow), SP Kenta Maeda (triceps), OF Gilberto Celestino (thumb), SS Royce Lewis (knee), SP Chris Paddock (elbow)

Dodgers

Out: SP Michael Grove (groin), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), 2B Gavin Lux (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), RP JP Feyereisen (shoulder), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Sonny Gray vs. Dustin May

Gray is on fire to start out the 2023 season, allowing one or fewer runs in seven of his first eight outings in year two with the Twins. In his last start, he allowed one run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts over 5.1 innings of work in a 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

May is also throwing the ball well, allowing just two runs over 12.2 innings of work over his last two starts, both victories over the San Diego Padres. He’s got strong season-long numbers aside from a start where he gave up five runs against the New York Mets last month.

Over/Under pick

Both offenses rank outside the top 10 in on-base percentage, and these are lineups both pitchers should be able to take advantage of. These starting pitchers have been so dominant out of the gate, and there should be minimal traffic on the base paths on Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: Under 8.5.

Moneyline pick

With two pitchers off to fantastic starts to the 2023 season, let’s go with the roster with the better offense. The Dodgers rank fourth in slugging percentage (.447) with the Twins checking in at 15th in that category (.409).

Pick: Dodgers