Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, May 17

A handful of matinee games will make for a somewhat limited DFS menu on Wednesday, May 17, with just seven games on the main slate at DraftKings DFS beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET tonight. Options are limited, but we’re here to help with three teams that should be solid stacks for your lineup.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, May 17

Julio Rodriguez ($5,300)

Jarred Kelenic ($4,800)

Cal Raleigh ($4,700)

Teoscar Hernandez ($3,700)

The Mariners offense has started to come alive recently after a slow start, with a 111 wRC+ that ranks eighth in baseball over the last two weeks. They should be able to have success against Boston starter Brayan Bello, who has one of the highest hard-hit rates of any starter this season along with a .274 expected batting average and .477 expected slugging percentage. Fenway Park has a tendency to produce crooked numbers — Seattle just dropped a 10-spot in a win on Monday — giving this stack unique upset in a thin slate.

Tim Anderson ($4,800)

Yoan Moncada ($4,500)

Luis Robert Jr. ($3,800)

Gavin Sheets ($2,500)

It’s a similar story here, with a White Sox offense finally rounding into form and facing a starter in Peyton Battenfield who’s given up lots of loud contact in his first taste of the Majors. Battenfield’s average exit velocity allowed is the very worst in baseball, and he also sits in the sixth percentile for hard-hit rate and the seventh percentile for barrel rate. (No wonder his expected ERA is a full run higher than his actual 4.45 mark.)

Moncada was enjoying a big bounce-back before landing on the IL and has shown no signs of slowing down since returning, while Robert is quietly one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now (1.458 OPS over his last 10 games). The South Siders could put up very big numbers at a very reasonable price on Wednesday night.

Josh Lowe ($4,900)

Taylor Walls ($3,800)

Luke Raley ($3,600)

Isaac Paredes ($3,300)

Mets starter Kodai Senga arrived in the States with a ton of promise but has yet to realize it so far in his short MLB career. The righty has allowed four or more runs three times already this year, with one of the worst walk rates of any starter in baseball — and now he has to deal with a Rays offense that’s been the best in the league against righties (and just roughed up Justin Verlander for six runs on Tuesday). Lowe (.963 OPS against righties), Raley (.913) and Walls (.822) are all hot bats who’ll enjoy a significant platoon advantage on Wednesday, while Paredes has a 1.247 OPS with four extra-base hits over his last 10 games.