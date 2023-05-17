MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 17: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

Injury questions loom over some big names around MLB on Wednesday, May 17, from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Manny Machado to Yandy Diaz. Our daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on who’s starting and who’s sitting so you can set your lineups with confidence.
MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, May 17
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET
Ke’Bryan Hayes leads off against a lefty while Andrew McCutchen serves as the DH, Ji-Hwan Bae spells Jack Suwinski in center and Chris Owings gets a start at short.
Game 2 vs the Tigers.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 17, 2023
AT&T SportsNet
KDKA 100.1 FM & 1020 AM | The PRN#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/CaBXoE7NUQ
Matt Vierling and Andy Ibanez will bat one-two with a lefty on the mound, while Eric Haase gets a start in left and Jonathan Schoop play second. No Zack McKinstry or Akil Baddoo for Detroit.
It's E-Rod Day, and that means it's a good day. pic.twitter.com/9wuzcFWdo7— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 17, 2023
Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET
Jonathan India will serve as the DH today with Kevin Newman at second and Jose Barrero spelling Matt McLain at short. Jake Fraley drops down to eighth in the lineup against a lefty with Luke Maile giving Tyler Stephenson a day off behind the plate.
Redlegs and Rockies rubber match!— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 17, 2023
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/q6jd4PTD35
Ryan McMahon and Kris Bryant return to the lineup for Colorado, with Michael Toglia at first base and Alan Trejo spelling Ezequiel Tovar at short.
5/17 Colorado Rockies Lineup:— Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) May 17, 2023
1 DH Charlie Blackmon
2 LF Jurickson Profar
3 RF Kris Bryant
4 C Elias Diaz
5 3B Ryan McMahon
6 2B Harold Castro
7 1B Michael Toglia
8 CF Brenton Doyle
9 SS Alan Trejo
SP:Austin Gomber #Rockies #MLB
Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 3:10 p.m. ET
Joey Gallo continues to lead off against righties with Alex Kirilloff batting second and starting at first base. Trevor Larnach and Nick Gordon round out the outfield as Willi Castro gets a start at third.
Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers— Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) May 17, 2023
1. Joey Gallo RF
2. Alex Kirilloff 1B
3. Carlos Correa SS
4. Byron Buxton DH
5. Jorge Polanco 2B
6. Trevor Larnach LF
7. Nick Gordon CF
8. Willi Castro 3B
9. Christian Vásquez C
Sonny Gray P
Jason Heyward will serve as the DH today as J.D. Martinez gets the afternoon off, while Chris Taylor starts over Miguel Rojas at short and Trayce Thompson spells David Peralta in left.
#Dodgers Lineup vs #Twins Sonny Gray:— David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) May 17, 2023
Betts RF
Freeman 1B
Smith C
Muncy 3B
Heyward DH
Vargas 2B
Outman CF
Taylor SS
Thompson LF
Dustin May P
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m. ET
Diamondbacks TBA
Ryan Noda returns to the lineup at first base while JJ Bleday gets a start in left and Brent Rooker serves as the DH. Shea Langeliers and Jesus Aguilar get the day off.
Medina takes the mound ☀️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QBbjuCmESu— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 17, 2023
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET
It’s the same lineup as Tuesday night for the Phils, with Kody Clemens getting a start at first, Alec Bohm sliding over to third and Brandon Marsh in center.
Last day of the road trip. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 17, 2023
: @NBCSPhilly
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/kxUUyQXJ9g
LaMonte Wade Jr. leads off once again with Brandon Crawford returning to the lineup at short and Casey Schmitt spelling J.D. Davis at third.
#SFGiants lineup vs RHP Walker:— SF Giants Update (@Giants__Update) May 17, 2023
1) Wade Jr
2) Estrada
3) Conforto
4) Flores
5) Yastrzemski
6) Schmitt
7) Sabol
8) Crawford
9) Bart
———————
P Ross Stripling
Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET
Edward Olivares sits as Jackie Bradley Jr. gets a start in center and Nate Eaton slides over to left. Nick Pratto will play first with Vinnie Pasquantino moving back to DH and Salvador Perez returning behind the plate.
#Royals lineup vs. Yu Darvish:— David Lesky (@DBLesky) May 17, 2023
Witt Jr. SS
Pasquantino DH
Perez C
Melendez RF
Garcia 3B
Pratto 1B
Massey 2B
Eaton LF
Bradley Jr. CF
Hernandez P
Padres TBA
Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET
TBA
Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET
TBA
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET
TBA
Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET
TBA
Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET
TBA
Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET
TBA