MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 17: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

Injury questions loom over some big names around MLB on Wednesday, May 17, from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Manny Machado to Yandy Diaz. Our daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on who’s starting and who’s sitting so you can set your lineups with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, May 17

Ke’Bryan Hayes leads off against a lefty while Andrew McCutchen serves as the DH, Ji-Hwan Bae spells Jack Suwinski in center and Chris Owings gets a start at short.

Game 2 vs the Tigers.



AT&T SportsNet

Game 2 vs the Tigers.

Matt Vierling and Andy Ibanez will bat one-two with a lefty on the mound, while Eric Haase gets a start in left and Jonathan Schoop play second. No Zack McKinstry or Akil Baddoo for Detroit.

It's E-Rod Day, and that means it's a good day. pic.twitter.com/9wuzcFWdo7 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 17, 2023

Jonathan India will serve as the DH today with Kevin Newman at second and Jose Barrero spelling Matt McLain at short. Jake Fraley drops down to eighth in the lineup against a lefty with Luke Maile giving Tyler Stephenson a day off behind the plate.

Redlegs and Rockies rubber match!



Redlegs and Rockies rubber match!

Ryan McMahon and Kris Bryant return to the lineup for Colorado, with Michael Toglia at first base and Alan Trejo spelling Ezequiel Tovar at short.

5/17 Colorado Rockies Lineup:



1 DH Charlie Blackmon

2 LF Jurickson Profar

3 RF Kris Bryant

4 C Elias Diaz

5 3B Ryan McMahon

6 2B Harold Castro

7 1B Michael Toglia

8 CF Brenton Doyle

9 SS Alan Trejo



SP:Austin Gomber #Rockies #MLB — Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) May 17, 2023

Joey Gallo continues to lead off against righties with Alex Kirilloff batting second and starting at first base. Trevor Larnach and Nick Gordon round out the outfield as Willi Castro gets a start at third.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers



1. Joey Gallo RF

2. Alex Kirilloff 1B

3. Carlos Correa SS

4. Byron Buxton DH

5. Jorge Polanco 2B

6. Trevor Larnach LF

7. Nick Gordon CF

8. Willi Castro 3B

9. Christian Vásquez C



Sonny Gray P

Jason Heyward will serve as the DH today as J.D. Martinez gets the afternoon off, while Chris Taylor starts over Miguel Rojas at short and Trayce Thompson spells David Peralta in left.

#Dodgers Lineup vs #Twins Sonny Gray:



Betts RF

Freeman 1B

Smith C

Muncy 3B

Heyward DH

Vargas 2B

Outman CF

Taylor SS

Thompson LF



Dustin May P

Diamondbacks TBA

Ryan Noda returns to the lineup at first base while JJ Bleday gets a start in left and Brent Rooker serves as the DH. Shea Langeliers and Jesus Aguilar get the day off.

Medina takes the mound ☀️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QBbjuCmESu — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 17, 2023

It’s the same lineup as Tuesday night for the Phils, with Kody Clemens getting a start at first, Alec Bohm sliding over to third and Brandon Marsh in center.

LaMonte Wade Jr. leads off once again with Brandon Crawford returning to the lineup at short and Casey Schmitt spelling J.D. Davis at third.

#SFGiants lineup vs RHP Walker:

1) Wade Jr

2) Estrada

3) Conforto

4) Flores

5) Yastrzemski

6) Schmitt

7) Sabol

8) Crawford

9) Bart

P Ross Stripling

Edward Olivares sits as Jackie Bradley Jr. gets a start in center and Nate Eaton slides over to left. Nick Pratto will play first with Vinnie Pasquantino moving back to DH and Salvador Perez returning behind the plate.

#Royals lineup vs. Yu Darvish:



Witt Jr. SS

Pasquantino DH

Perez C

Melendez RF

Garcia 3B

Pratto 1B

Massey 2B

Eaton LF

Bradley Jr. CF

Hernandez P

Padres TBA

