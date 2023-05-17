 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 17: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Wednesday, May 17.

By Chris Landers Updated
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre on May 14, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Injury questions loom over some big names around MLB on Wednesday, May 17, from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Manny Machado to Yandy Diaz. Our daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on who’s starting and who’s sitting so you can set your lineups with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, May 17

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET

Ke’Bryan Hayes leads off against a lefty while Andrew McCutchen serves as the DH, Ji-Hwan Bae spells Jack Suwinski in center and Chris Owings gets a start at short.

Matt Vierling and Andy Ibanez will bat one-two with a lefty on the mound, while Eric Haase gets a start in left and Jonathan Schoop play second. No Zack McKinstry or Akil Baddoo for Detroit.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET

Jonathan India will serve as the DH today with Kevin Newman at second and Jose Barrero spelling Matt McLain at short. Jake Fraley drops down to eighth in the lineup against a lefty with Luke Maile giving Tyler Stephenson a day off behind the plate.

Ryan McMahon and Kris Bryant return to the lineup for Colorado, with Michael Toglia at first base and Alan Trejo spelling Ezequiel Tovar at short.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 3:10 p.m. ET

Joey Gallo continues to lead off against righties with Alex Kirilloff batting second and starting at first base. Trevor Larnach and Nick Gordon round out the outfield as Willi Castro gets a start at third.

Jason Heyward will serve as the DH today as J.D. Martinez gets the afternoon off, while Chris Taylor starts over Miguel Rojas at short and Trayce Thompson spells David Peralta in left.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks TBA

Ryan Noda returns to the lineup at first base while JJ Bleday gets a start in left and Brent Rooker serves as the DH. Shea Langeliers and Jesus Aguilar get the day off.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET

It’s the same lineup as Tuesday night for the Phils, with Kody Clemens getting a start at first, Alec Bohm sliding over to third and Brandon Marsh in center.

LaMonte Wade Jr. leads off once again with Brandon Crawford returning to the lineup at short and Casey Schmitt spelling J.D. Davis at third.

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET

Edward Olivares sits as Jackie Bradley Jr. gets a start in center and Nate Eaton slides over to left. Nick Pratto will play first with Vinnie Pasquantino moving back to DH and Salvador Perez returning behind the plate.

Padres TBA

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET

