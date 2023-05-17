MLB injury report for Wednesday, May 17

Intro

MLB injury report: Wednesday, May 17

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (knee), Toronto Blue Jays — Well this isn’t what you want:

Guerrero Jr. was forced to leave Tuesday night’s loss to the New York Yankees after pulling up lame while catching a bunt in the top of the eighth inning. The team is calling it right knee discomfort for now, with the slugger being sent to get an MRI overnight. For what it’s worth, Guerrero himself is optimistic:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game with right knee discomfort and is going for an MRI. Just spoke to him - he’s hopeful it’s nothing but doesn’t know yet. #Bluejays — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) May 17, 2023

He’s likely to miss a day or two regardless but hopefully it doesn’t require a trip to the IL.

Jacob deGrom (elbow), Texas Rangers — A bit of progress on Tuesday for deGrom, albeit a small one:

Jacob deGrom threw a light bullpen today, so that’s a step forward — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) May 16, 2023

The righty threw 34 pitches, to be precise. Manager Bruce Bochy said that his ace was two or three weeks away back on May 11, but deGrom would need to ramp up pretty quickly to make it back before the end of May. Mid-June feels like a more reasonable timeline at this point.

Jazz Chisholm (toe), Miami Marlins — Chisholm just cannot catch a break, as this marks the third straight season he’ll miss time on the injured list. This time it’s turf toe, as the star outfielder got a diagnosis from a specialist he went to after first feeling discomfort over the weekend. The team’s estimate right now is two to four weeks, though obviously it’s still very early in the process and a lot will depend on his Chisholm heals — and what kind of rehab assignment he needs before coming back. He was off to a slow start by his standards but had still put up seven homers and 14 steals across his first 39 games.

Mason Miller (elbow), Oakland Athletics — It’s obviously not ideal, but it’s also not the worst-case scenario — at least not yet.

Mason Miller has been diagnosed with a mild UCL sprain after a visit with Dr. Keith Meister. He will resume throwing when asymptomatic and A’s are hopeful he will pitch again this season. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 16, 2023

Anything involving a UCL is always scary, but it’s worth noting that plenty of pitchers have pitched with a sprain without ever needing to undergo Tommy John surgery. The team is hopeful they’ll get Miller back at some point this year, though at 9-35 there’s no real reason to push one of their top prospects if he’s not 100 percent. He’s likely to be shut down from throwing until around the All-Star break.

Yandy Diaz (groin), Tampa Bay Rays — Diaz, the engine of Tampa’s league-best offense, has been bogged down with a handful of bumps and bruises so far this year, the most recent being a tight groin that forced him from the game on Sunday afternoon. He missed Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets, but the good news is that an MRI didn’t show anything too serious and Diaz is expected to avoid the IL. Taylor Walls and Luke Raley figure to see more time at third and first base while he’s out.

Wade Miley (lat), Milwaukee Brewers — Miley has been brilliant for a Brewers team that desperately needed someone to step up in the absence of Brandon Woodruff, but Milwaukee will have to make do without the lefty for at least a little while:

The Brewers’ best win of the year comes with some bad news: Wade Miley is headed to the injured list. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 17, 2023

Miley left his start on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals after just 1.2 innings thanks to discomfort in his throwing shoulder. He was visibly upset as he walked off the mound, and the team wasted little time announcing that he’d be going on the IL. There’s no prognosis until further testing can determine the extent of the injury, but the best-case scenario here would be several weeks.

Josh Naylor (leg), Cleveland Guardians — Naylor left Tuesday’s loss to the White Sox with leg tightness, apparently suffered while stretching for a throw at first base. It doesn’t sound too serious, although the team won’t know more until later today:

Tito on Naylor: "When he gets examined, he looks strong, which is good. I think they’re trying to figure out if he hyperextended it, if he strained it, but we’ll know more tomorrow." https://t.co/FLZlsx3GVO — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) May 17, 2023

Naylor had finally broken out of his extended cold streak recently, with a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning in all three games this past weekend — the first player to do so in the Expansion Era. Hopefully this won’t derail a breakout that’s seemingly been coming for awhile only to be put on hold by injuries.

Tyler Glasnow (oblique), Tampa Bay Rays — Yeah, we’d say Glasnow looks MLB-ready:

Did we catch a 'niner' in there?



NINE strikeouts in 4.0 scoreless innings of work tonight for Tyler Glasnow! pic.twitter.com/0hr1DZlQnU — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) May 16, 2023

The Rays righty struck out nine in four innings of work at Triple-A, but despite that dominance he’s still ticketed for one more Minor League outing before returning to Tampa Bay.

Walker Buehler (Tommy John), Los Angeles Dodgers — We’d been getting minor updates on Buehler’s progress over the past few weeks, but Tuesday gave us our first clear sense of when the Dodgers ace might be back on the mound this year:

Walker Buehler gives an update on his goal for his return and how the process of recovery has been going. pic.twitter.com/5YCFFOMnAp — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 17, 2023

Buehler — who threw another successful bullpen session on Monday — says he’s targeting September 1 as his return date, which would be just over 12 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery. That’s obviously a pretty expedited timeline, and the righty could be limited even if he does make it back before season’s end, but given his recent progress there’s no reason to doubt him just yet.

Manny Machado (hand), San Diego Padres — Machado missed the Padres’ game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, but fear not: X-rays on the third baseman’s hand came back negative after he was struck by a pitch on Monday night. Machado may need to miss another game or two as the swelling goes down, but an IL stint seems to be off the table.

Carlos Carrasco (elbow)/Jose Quintana (ribs), New York Mets — The vibes are not great in Queens right now after Justin Verlander’s dismal home debut on Tuesday, but at least the rotation is trending towards full strength. After another successful rehab start over the weekend, Carrasco is scheduled to make his return from the IL on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians. Also on Friday: Quintana is scheduled for a CT scan on his injured ribs, and if that comes back positive, he’ll be cleared to begin a throwing program — which would put him on track return at some point before July, assuming no setbacks.

Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), Chicago Cubs — There was some thought that Hendricks could make his 2023 debut this week after firing 79 pitches over five innings in his latest rehab outing on Sunday, but apparently the Cubs want him to make one more appearance in the Minors. Hendricks will start for Triple-A Iowa at some point this weekend before hopefully being activated off the IL next week. The righty has been a shell of himself for the past couple seasons, but he’s looked good in his tune-ups so far.

Kumar Rocker (Tommy John), Texas Rangers — Tough news here, as Rocker — who signed with Texas as the third overall pick in last year’s draft — will need to undergo Tommy John surgery. Health questions have swirled around the big righty ever since 2021, when the Mets took him 10th overall but failed to reach a contract agreement due to a mysterious shoulder issue that would eventually require surgery. Concerns about his durability only got louder when the Rangers opted not to let him pitch during the regular season last year.

When healthy, Rocker has an electric arm and a wicked fastball/slider combo that allowed him to tear through the SEC in a storied career at Vanderbilt. He’d pitched to a 3.86 ERA in six starts at High-A this season, with 42 Ks in just 28 innings. It’s unclear whether the 23-year-old will make it back on a mound at some point next season.

Ian Hamilton (groin), New York Yankees — Oh good, another Yankees pitcher with an injury.

Ian Hamilton (groin) is likely headed for the injured list. He’s going back to NY for evaluation. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 17, 2023

With Jonathan Loaisiga, Lou Trivino and Tommy Kahnle already on the IL, Hamilton had been a life-saver for New York, pitching to a 1.27 ERA over 15 appearances this season. His absence will put even more pressure on guys like Ron Marinaccio and Jimmy Cordero to serve as a bridge to Michael King, Wandy Peralta and the still-struggling Clay Holmes.