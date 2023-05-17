How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on May 17

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Moody Center in Austin, TX.

We’re less than two weeks away from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas and just two matches have been announced for the card. We’ll be sure to get more matches announced during tonight’s show as the company gets closer to the ppv.

It should be noted that last Wednesday, AEW President Tony Khan told the audience to stay tuned to TNT this week for a special announcement. As is the case every week, Dynamite is aired on TBS, so we may not get the big news until Rampage later this week. It has been reported for months that AEW is planning on launching a Saturday night show called “Collision” and Khan’s announcement may finally be the formal introduction of the show. We’ll see.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, May 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The feud between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole has intensified in recent weeks and tonight, Jericho will go one-on-one with Cole’s friend Roderick Strong in a falls count anywhere match. Last week, Jericho announced that he had filed a court order that bans Cole from any building that he is in. Strong then came out to challenge him to the falls count anywhere match with the stipulation that the Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from the building as well. We’ll see how this brawl between the veterans go and if they’ll leave the building tonight.

Jon Moxley was able to defeat Kenny Omega in their steel cage match during the main event of last week’s Dynamite. The match ended when Elite associate Don Callis turned on Omega, hitting him with a screwdriver to allow for Mox to pick up the victory. Tonight, we’ll hear from Callis as he explains why he turned on Omega.

We’ll get a trios match in the women’s division tonight as AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayer teams with Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida to take on the Outcasts. Two weeks ago, Shida returned and teased that she was going to join the Outcasts before spraying spray paint into Saraya’s eyes and beating them with a kendo stick. We’ll see who gets the upperhand in this one.

Also on the show, Ricky Starks will go one-on-one with Jay White and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will take on Rush less than two weeks out from his world title match at DON. We should also find out more about both Miro and Thunder Rosa returning last week to speak with Tony Khan.