Pick on the Moneyline for Twins-Dodgers on May 17

The Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers lead their respective divisions are looking to bolster their respective cushions as they hook up in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-150, 8)

Entering Tuesday, the Twins has lost 11 straight games against the Dodgers and will turn to a pitching advantage to break the streak.

Sonny Gray gets the start on Sunday, having allowed three runs or fewer in all eight of his starts this season, registering a 1.39 ERA with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings and having yet to allow a home run this season.

Gray’s ability to limit home runs will be put to the test with the Dodgers leading the National League in both runs and home runs, but also entered Tuesday 25th in the league in batting average.

The Twins offense is similar to the Dodgers, entering Tuesday ranked 26th among MLB teams in batting average but their .203 road batting average being 20 points lower than any other American League team while also ranking second in the American League in home runs per game.

The bats of the Twins will look to get to Dodgers starter Dustin May, who enters Wednesday with the team having won each of his past four starts and an ERA of 2.68 for the season.

May seems to be due for regression though with having allowed just one home run across his 47 innings of work this season despite having pitched to a lot of contact with just 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings while also issuing 3.1 walks per nine innings.

The Dodgers back up May with a bullpen who’s ERA entered Tuesday 21st among the 30 MLB teams while the Twins entered Tuesday 10th in this category.

As a team, the Twins entered Tuesday third in the league in road batting average with the offense having scored eight runs or more in three straight games entering Tuesday, Gray will get enough support to get the Twins a series finale win.

The Play: Twins +130