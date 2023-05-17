Fenway Card Show Exclusive Contest - Terms & Conditions

Fenway Card Show Exclusive Contest Terms and Conditions

To qualify, eligible players must directly receive a physical postcard at the 2023 Fenway Card Show with a QR code from DraftKings, scan the QR code to access URL for the exclusive $10K DFS GOLF Charles Schwab contest and submit an eligible lineup by 5/25/23 at contest lock. Single entry contest, max 1 contest entry per user. Top prize awards $10K DK cash and remaining 2-101 users to receive PGA TOUR Booster Packs. If you have any questions, please contact support@draftkings.com. Credit awarded in DK Dollars and will be received within 5 business days. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value, are only valid for use on DraftKings, do not expire, and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.

Classic Golf

In salary cap contests, participants will create a lineup by selecting players listed in the Player Pool. Each player listed has an assigned salary and a valid lineup must not exceed the salary cap of $50,000.

Contest results will be determined by the total points accumulated by each individual lineup entry (scoring rules summarized below).

Participation in each contest must be made only as specified in the Terms of Use. Failure to comply with these Terms of Use will result in disqualification and, if applicable, prize forfeiture.

Scoring

Tournament Finish Scoring Finish Scoring Finish Scoring 1st 30 Pts 2nd 20 Pts 3rd 18 Pts 4th 16 Pts 5th 14 Pts 6th 12 Pts 7th 10 Pts 8th 9 Pts 9th 8 Pts 10th 7 Pts 11th – 15th 6 Pts 16th – 20th 5 Pts 21st – 25th 4 Pts 26th – 30th 3 Pts 31st – 40th 2 Pts 41st – 50th 1 Pt

Scoring Notes

● Ties for a finishing position will not reduce or average down points. For example, if 2 golfers tie for 3rd place, each will receive the 18 fantasy points for the 3rd place finish result.

● Playoff Holes will not count towards final scoring, with the exception of the “finishing position” scoring. For example, the golfer who wins the tournament will receive the sole award of 1st place points, but will not accrue points for their scoring result in the individual playoff holes.

● Golfers will receive fantasy points for all completed holes that we receive statistics for. If a golfer withdraws or is disqualified before completing a round, the golfer will receive fantasy points for all holes completed in that round that we receive statistics for. However, golfers who withdraw or are disqualified will not be eligible for a finishing position bonus.

● Golfers must complete 18 holes to be eligible for a bogey free round bonus. If a round is shortened to less than 18 holes, no golfers will be eligible for the bonus in that round. If a golfer is disqualified after a round, that golfer is still eligible for the bogey free round bonus.

● Golfers must complete 3 or 4 18 hole rounds, depending on the predetermined 54 or 72 hole tournament, to be eligible for the all rounds under 70 strokes bonus. If a tournament is shortened to less than the predetermined 54 or 72 holes or a round is shortened to less than 18 holes, no golfers will be eligible for the bonus. If a predetermined 54 or 72 hole tournament is extended an extra round, no golfers will be eligible for the bonus.

Lineup Requirements

Lineups will consist of 6 Golfers.

Player Pool

The Player Pool will consist of all golfers expected to participate in the upcoming week’s tournament. Occasionally a golfer may be missing from the Player Pool due to late qualification or unforeseen circumstances.

In most circumstances, the Player Pool will be posted the Monday before the tournament, and once the Player Pool is established for a Game Set, it will not be adjusted. In the rare event that there is a mistake within the Player Pool that would significantly impact game quality, DraftKings reserves the right to correct the mistake after contests for that Game Set have become available. This may result in valid lineups becoming invalid. This would most likely occur shortly after the Player Pool becomes available, far in advance of the contest start time, and participants who have entered contests for the Game Set prior to the adjustment will be notified via email.

Occasionally, the Player Pool will be posted earlier than the Monday before the tournament. In these instances, additional golfers may be added to the Player Pool up until 48 hours before the tournament. All changes to the Player Pool will be communicated to entrants via email.

Lineup Edits

Lineups may be edited at any time leading up to a tournament. Each individual golfer will become “locked” at the scheduled start time of the tournament. A locked golfer cannot be added or removed from a roster spot. Locked roster spots for all entries are displayed in contest GameCenters.

Golf contest start times are subject to change based on the time of the first tee time. In the rare case that a tournament starts before the scheduled start time, all golfers will become locked as soon as our feed reflects that the tournament has begun. Additionally, any swaps that were made after the real-life start time of the tournament will result in those lineups being disqualified and refunded.

Tournament Cancellations and Postponements

In the event that a tournament is cancelled, DraftKings will cancel and refund all contest entries. DraftKings will consider a tournament cancelled if no tour prize money is paid out and no winner is declared, or if the tour itself declares the tournament cancelled.

A golf tournament may enter a suspended state due to weather, darkness, or some other reason. DraftKings will wait until the tournament’s officials make a ruling on the outcome of the suspension before taking any actions related to paying out or cancelling contest entries. If it becomes clear, as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, that the tournament will not be completed (either played in full or shortened) before the tour’s next scheduled tournament being offered by DraftKings, DraftKings will cancel and refund all contest entries.

Shortened Tournaments

If the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV, LPGA, KFT or PGA Champions Tour shortens an event for any reason, then the statistics that are generated for the portion of the tournament that has been completed will be used to finalize and payout contests.

Team Stroke Play Events

In team stroke play events (i.e. the Zurich Classic), golfers compete with a partner. Every golfer expected to play in the event will be included in the player pool, but you cannot draft both partners from the same team to the same lineup.

Golfers who are partners will receive the same statistics and fantasy points in each contest. This is true for all rounds of the event, including those that use alternate shot and better ball formats.

If a golfer doesn’t play at all in a contest, they will not be eligible to receive fantasy points for that contest.