2023 NBA mock draft: What will Hornets do at No. 2? Will Blazers trade pick?

The NBA draft lottery set up the first portion of the 2023 NBA Draft nicely, with the San Antonio Spurs landing the No. 1 overall pick. The Spurs are expected to select Victor Wembanyama, so the real intrigue in this draft comes at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Do the Hornets add another guard in Scoot Henderson or do they bulk up their wing scoring with Brandon Miller? Do the Trail Blazers decide to keep their pick or make trade calls to give Damian Lillard some more immediate help?

Here’s our mock draft for the full first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

No. 1 Spurs - Victor Wembanyama, France

No. 2 Hornets - Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

No. 3 Trail Blazers - Brandon Miller, Alabama

No. 4 Rockets - Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

No. 5 Pistons - Jarace Walker, Houston

No. 6 Magic - Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

No. 7 Pacers - Cam Whitmore, Villanova

No. 8 Wizards - Taylor Hendricks, UCF

No. 9 Jazz - Anthony Black, Arkansas

No. 10 Mavericks - Jordan Hawkins, UConn

No. 11 Magic (via Bulls) - Gradey Dick, Kansas

No. 12 Thunder - Greg Jackson, South Carolina

No. 13 Raptors - Cason Wallace, Kentucky

No. 14 Pelicans - Keyonte George, Baylor

No. 15 Hawks - Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

No. 16 Jazz (via Timberwolves) - Rayan Rupert, NBL

No. 17 Lakers - Jett Howard, Michigan

No. 18 Heat - Terquavion Smith, NC State

No. 19 Warriors - Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

No. 20 Rockets (via Clippers) - Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

No. 21 Nets (via Suns) - Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

No. 22 Nets - Kris Murray, Iowa

No. 23 Trail Blazers (via Knicks) - Dereck Lively, Duke

No. 24 Kings - Dariq Whitehead, Duke

No. 25 Grizzlies - Colby Jones, Xavier

No. 26 Pacers (via Cavaliers) - Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

No. 27 Hornets (via Nuggets) - James Nnaji, Barcelona

No. 28 Jazz (via 76ers) - Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

No. 29 Pacers (via Celtics) - Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

No. 30 Clippers (via Bucks) - Amari Bailey, UCLA