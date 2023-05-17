2023 NBA mock draft: What will Hornets do at No. 2? Will Blazers trade pick?

The NBA draft lottery set up the first portion of the 2023 NBA Draft nicely, with the San Antonio Spurs landing the No. 1 overall pick. The Spurs are expected to select Victor Wembanyama, so the real intrigue in this draft comes at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Do the Hornets add another guard in Scoot Henderson or do they bulk up their wing scoring with Brandon Miller? Do the Trail Blazers decide to keep their pick or make trade calls to give Damian Lillard some more immediate help?
Here’s our mock draft for the full first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
No. 1 Spurs - Victor Wembanyama, France
No. 2 Hornets - Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
No. 4 Rockets - Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
No. 6 Magic - Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
No. 8 Wizards - Taylor Hendricks, UCF
No. 10 Mavericks - Jordan Hawkins, UConn
No. 11 Magic (via Bulls) - Gradey Dick, Kansas
No. 15 Hawks - Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
No. 16 Jazz (via Timberwolves) - Rayan Rupert, NBL
No. 18 Heat - Terquavion Smith, NC State
No. 19 Warriors - Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
No. 20 Rockets (via Clippers) - Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
No. 21 Nets (via Suns) - Kobe Bufkin, Michigan
No. 22 Nets - Kris Murray, Iowa
No. 23 Trail Blazers (via Knicks) - Dereck Lively, Duke
No. 24 Kings - Dariq Whitehead, Duke
No. 26 Pacers (via Cavaliers) - Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
No. 27 Hornets (via Nuggets) - James Nnaji, Barcelona
No. 28 Jazz (via 76ers) - Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
No. 29 Pacers (via Celtics) - Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
No. 30 Clippers (via Bucks) - Amari Bailey, UCLA