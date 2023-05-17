Betting splits for 2023 PGA Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook

The 105th PGA Championship tees off on Thursday, May 18 from the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club outside of Rochester, NY. The best players in the world will gather for the second major of 2023 after Jon Rahm took home the green jacket from Augusta in April.

Scottie Scheffler and Rahm top the odds boards — unsurprising, given that they are ranked No. 1 and 2 in the world. The betting public is baking on Scheffler to win at +700 — 12% of bets placed and 13% of dollars wagered are on Scottie. Rahm, at +750, has 10% of the handle and 10% of bets to win. He would become the first golfer to win the Masters and the PGA in the same year since Jack Nicklaus pulled off the feat in 1975.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele sit at fourth and fifth in odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the bettors are looking a bit lower. Brooks Koepka has 7% of the handle and 6% of all bets placed at +2000, and Cameron Smith has 7% of dollars wagered and 5% of all bets placed at +3000.

Both Koepka and Smith are part of LIV Golf and no longer compete on the PGA TOUR, which makes these head-to-head matchups so interesting.

Here are the latest bet splits for the 2023 PGA Championship as of Wednesday, May 17, from DraftKings Sportsbook: