Opening odds for Manchester City vs. Inter Milan in 2022-23 Champions League final

Premier League giants Manchester City will take on Serie A club Inter Milan in the 2022-23 Champions League final, which will be held June 10 in Istanbul, Turkey. Despite all their success, Man City are only making their second appearance in a Champions League final. This will be Inter Milan’s sixth Champions League final. City have never won this competition, while Inter have succeeded three times.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan moneyline odds (regular time)

Manchester City: TBD

Draw: TBD

Inter Milan: TBD

Early pick: Manchester City TBD

Inter Milan do have a nice attacking pair with Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku, so there’s a chance they break through Man City’s defense. However, Inter’s back line simply does not have an answer for Erling Haaland. City have shown their prowess with a resounding win over Real Madrid in the second leg of the semifinal, and they’re set up well to win the Champions League for the first time in club history. Take them to get the job done in regular time.

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan odds to win final

Manchester City: -400

Inter Milan: +300

Early pick: Manchester City -400

If you don’t like the odds in regular time, Man City in extra time or penalties is the safer play. Pep Guardiola’s side simply have more talent, depth and experience than Inter Milan. The Serie A side have done well to make the most of their favorable draw, but the run should end here.