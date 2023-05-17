Golic & Smetty discuss Lakers-Nuggets storylines in Western Conference Finals

The 2023 NBA conference finals are well underway after Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets outlasted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of the playoff series.

On Wednesday’s edition of Golic & Smetty, the pair discuss the first game of the series and all the storylines surrounding the two Western Conference finalists. They also preview the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Golic & Smetty bask in the success of Notre Dame’s Spring sports as both the Women’s and Men’s Lacrosse teams are deep in the tournament, then they break down all the storylines in the NBA as Lakers and Nuggets face off in the Conference Finals. Plus, the definitive answer on which fans are worse - Miami or Boston?

Video

Be sure to check out every episode of Golic & Smetty on the DraftKings YouTube page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike on Twitter @golic and Jessica @jessica_smetana.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.