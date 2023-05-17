When will Dylan Carlson return to the Cardinals’ lineup this season?

The St. Louis Cardinals are adding outfielder Dylan Carlson to the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 15. He is dealing with an ankle injury and could miss more time than the initial 10 days. In a corresponding move, the team called up OF Oscar Mercado,

LHP Matthew Liberatore has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)



OF Óscar Mercado has been selected from Memphis



RHP James Naile has been optioned to Memphis



OF Dylan Carlson has been placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to 5/15



LHP Packy Naughton has been moved to the 60-day IL pic.twitter.com/nY8toICHTx — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 17, 2023

Dylan Carlson injury update

Before the injury, Carlson had played in 32 games this season. He was off to a slow start like many of his teammates. Carlson is hitting just .230 on the season with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI. He hasn’t been horrible for the Cardinals, but his -0.1 WAR to this point in the season means that time away from the field could end up helping him out.

The 28-year-old Mercado has yet to play for the Cardinals this season. He was selected by the franchise in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft but never made it past the team's AAA affiliate. Mercado spent four seasons playing for the Cleveland Guardians but was DFA’d in June of 2022. He is a career .235 hitter, so St. Louis could move players around to only utilize Mercado as depth.