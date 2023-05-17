 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Caleb Love short on credits to transfer to Michigan, re-enters portal

The star point guard is back in the transfer portal.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels drives to the basket against David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The wild college basketball offseason continues for former North Carolina guard Caleb Love. He entered the transfer portal and declared his intention to attend Michigan. Love apparently doesn’t have the credits needed to transfer in and will be back in the portal. A return to UNC is not currently on the table.

Love spent three seasons with the Tar Heels. Despite last season being his most productive individual season, UNC didn’t enjoy its usual success. Love played in 33 total games and averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He had been an integral part of the team’s impromptu run to the NCAA Division 1 Championship in 2022 but was unable to help bind his team together during his junior season.

Love was expected to join a Michigan squad looking to bounce back. The Wolverines had their worst season since Juwan Howard took over ahead of the 2019-2020 season. They finished with an 18-16 record and tied for fifth in the Big Ten. Michigan accepted an invite to the NIT and made it to the second round. Without Love, they will look for another solution to lead their team into the next season.

