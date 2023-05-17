Caleb Love short on credits to transfer to Michigan, re-enters portal

The wild college basketball offseason continues for former North Carolina guard Caleb Love. He entered the transfer portal and declared his intention to attend Michigan. Love apparently doesn’t have the credits needed to transfer in and will be back in the portal. A return to UNC is not currently on the table.

Big transfer news: Sources tell CBS Sports that Caleb Love won't attend Michigan and will go back into the portal. First reported by @TiptonEdits, @ebosshoops.



Love did not have the subsequent credits to transfer in, per sources. Returning to UNC is not on the table, I'm told. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 17, 2023

Love spent three seasons with the Tar Heels. Despite last season being his most productive individual season, UNC didn’t enjoy its usual success. Love played in 33 total games and averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He had been an integral part of the team’s impromptu run to the NCAA Division 1 Championship in 2022 but was unable to help bind his team together during his junior season.

Love was expected to join a Michigan squad looking to bounce back. The Wolverines had their worst season since Juwan Howard took over ahead of the 2019-2020 season. They finished with an 18-16 record and tied for fifth in the Big Ten. Michigan accepted an invite to the NIT and made it to the second round. Without Love, they will look for another solution to lead their team into the next season.