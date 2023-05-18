Who won the 2022 WNBA championship? Can they repeat in the 2023 season?

The 2023 WNBA season will begin on Friday, May 19. There will be four games on Opening Night starting at 7 p.m. ET. The opening slate of games will not feature the reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces. They will begin their campaign for a consecutive championship on Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m. ET against the Seattle Storm on ABC.

The Aces had a 26-10 regular season record and finished atop the WNBA standings. They made quick work of the Phoenix Mercury in the first round and advanced to the Finals over the Storm 3-1 in the second round. Las Vegas held strong at home in the WNBA Finals and only lost one game to the Connecticut Sky. This was the first championship in franchise history. The team made the WNBA Finals in 2008, but that was still when they were the San Antonio Silver Stars.

Las Vegas looks poised for another championship run in 2023. Last season’s point leader for the Aces was guard Kelsey Plum and she is back to lead the offense. Two-way star A’ja Wilson will have some company down low as Vegas signed veteran forward Candace Parker in free agency. Basically, the Aces are returning their top four scores and get to add Parker, so it is no wonder why they are expected to contend yet again. Las Vegas has the best odds to win the 2023 WNBA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +125. The New York Liberty is a very close second at +135, with the Washington Mystics with the third-best odds at +1500.