PGA Championship 2023: Full TV Schedule, what channel to watch for each round

The 2023 PGA Championship tees off from Oak Hills Country Club in Rochester, New York on Thursday, May 18. The field will include a mix of PGA TOUR golfers, LIV Tour members, and 20 PGA professionals that serve as teachers and employees at courses and country clubs across the country.

The East Course at Oak Hills is a famously challenging one to play, and if you want to tune into the action the old-fashioned way via over-the-air television or cable, the dates and times are below.

Here’s the schedule for all the coverage this week for the 105th PGA Championship:

PGA Championship TV schedule: Thursday, May 18

Round 1: 12-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA Tour Live)

PGA Championship TV schedule: Friday, May 19

Round 2: 12-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA Tour Live)

PGA Championship TV schedule: Saturday, May 20

Round 3: 1-6 p.m. ET (NBC), 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA Tour Live)

PGA Championship TV schedule: Sunday, May 21

Round 4: 1-6 p.m. ET (NBC), 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA Tour Live)