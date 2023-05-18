When does 2023-24 WNBA regular season start?

The 2023 WNBA season is on the horizon. It feels like we just wrapped last season, but it is time for another league year to get underway. Preseason basketball has started, but the 2023 WNBA regular season will begin on Friday, May 19, and will run through Sunday, September 10, before the playoffs get going.

Opening day will feature four games. The New York Liberty will face the Washington Mystics, and the Connecticut Sun will take on the Indiana Fever to start the season at 7 p.m. ET. The Chicago Sky will go against the Minnesota Lynx, and the Phoenix Mercury and the LA Sparks wrap the night. The reigning champion Las Vegas Aces will play its first game on Saturday, May 20 against the Seattle Storm. This season will see every single team playing 40 games, which is reportedly a new record.

The Aces have the best odds to win the 2023 WNBA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +135, with the Liberty a close second at +135. The Mystics have the third-best odds at 1500, followed by the Mercury at +2500 and the Dallas Wings at +3000.