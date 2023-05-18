When do the Aces and Liberty play each other this season?

The 2023 WNBA season is set to begin this Friday and it’s already setting up to be one of the most compelling campaigns the league has had to date. The most anticipated matchups during the regular season will involve the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty, the two odds favorites to reach the WNBA Finals this September.

The Aces are the reigning WNBA Champions and added to their already loaded roster by signing former MVP Candace Parker in the offseason. The Liberty, in turn, acquired two former MVPs this offseason in Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. This arm’s race has earned both franchises the “superteam” label and it is expected that they will clash for the trophy at the end of the year.

The first regular season battle between Liberty and Aces will take place in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29 at 10 p.m. ET and will be aired on Amazon Prime Video. This game will take place at roughly the midway point of the regular season, so both teams should be into the swing of things when they do battle. From there, they will meet an additional three times during the regular season and all of those matchups will take place in the month of August.

Aces vs. Liberty schedule for 2023 season

Thursday, June 29 — New York @ Las Vegas, 10 p.m. ET, Amazon

Sunday, August 6 — Las Vegas @ New York, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Thursday, August 17 — New York @ Las Vegas, 10 p.m. ET, Amazon

Monday, August 28 — Las Vegas @ New York, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2