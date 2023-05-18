Best Phil Mickelson prop bets for 2023 PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson will join the PGA Championship field at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, this week after winning in 2021 and skipping 2022. His 2021 victory was a shock to many, as he had not won a major since 2013 and had not won the PGA since 2005.

Lefty made quite the splash in the final round of the 2023 Masters last month, shooting seven under par on Sunday to end tied for second with fellow LIV golfer Brooks Koepka. Let’s take a look at some of the best prop bets for Mickelson for this upcoming week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phil Mickelson: PGA Championship player props

Mickelson to finish Top 10 (+1200)

Despite his recent success at the Masters, Lefty has some pretty long odds this week, coming in at +18000 to win at +1200 to finish in the top 10.

Mickelson shot a +12 at the 2013 PGA Championship at Oak Hill and a +8 in 2003. With a decade between each, it feels very unpredictable to use these markers as an indication of how Phil will play this week. One thing that we know about him — he comes out of the woodwork at these types of tournaments when you least expect it, and he is desperate to prove the legitimacy of his public backing of LIV Golf.

Given his previous performances at Oak Hill, this could be a risky bet. But if we’re going off of that final round at the Masters, Mickelson could be a solid top-10 finish here. He certainly has the emotional motivation to get there.