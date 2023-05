Full list of tee times for Round 2 of PGA Championship

The 2023 PGA Championship continues into Friday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. The top 70 players plus ties will make it into weekend play after 36 holes, compared to the usual 65 plus ties in standard PGA TOUR events.

Scottie Scheffler leads the field as the favorite to win at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and World No. 1 and Masters champion Jon Rahm follows closely at +750. Brooks Koepka is the highest-favored LIV golfer to join the field at +2200.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the PGA Championship on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on ESPN. Additionally, PGA TOUR LIVE will air coverage of every stroke until the last shot is holed on Friday.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the PGA Championship on Friday. The featured groups for Round 2 are listed below:

Friday featured groups

1:25 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

1:36 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

1:47 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland

1:58 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith