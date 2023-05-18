Eric Cole leading after Thursday’s first round at 2023 PGA Championship

The first round of the 2023 PGA Championship saw a delayed start due to frost in the early morning, which forced a 110-minute delay for all tee times. And so due to darkness, 30 players remain on the course and will need to finish their first round on Friday morning.

And for 34-year-old Eric Cole, he likely wishes his round didn’t end early. The son of the 1966 British Amateur champion (Bobby Cole) and the 1971 US Women’s Amateur (Laura Baugh), Cole checks in at -5 with four holes still to play. He has played just 23 PGA TOUR events with only two Top 10 finishes, but leads some of the biggest names in the sport so far.

The LIV Golf Tour’s Bryson DeChambeau is finished at -4, with Adam Scott (thru 17) T2 as well. with them as well. Scottie Scheffler, Canada’s Corey Connors, and Dustin Johnson are all in the house at -3.

Round 1 will resume at 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning, and Round 2 tee times we’ll put here when they are adjusted.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is the favorite at +230, with Johnson the second choice at +700. Hovland and DeChambeau check in at +1200, with Scott at +2500.