Sevilla vs. Juventus: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Europa League match

Sevilla will play host to Juventus in the return leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal tie after they split the first leg with a 1-1 draw at Allianz Stadium last week. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and can be seen via livestream on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sevilla v. Juventus

Date: Thursday, May 18

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Sevilla: +145

Draw: +230

Juventus: +205

Moneyline pick: Sevilla +145

Sevilla find themselves in a great spot following the 1-1 draw in Italy last week. They were arguably the better team on the day, taking an early 1-0 lead thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal in the 26th minute. It seemed like they would be leaving Allianz Stadium with a win until Federico Gatti found an equalizer in the 90+6th minute to level the score at 1-1 just before the match came to an end.

Juve will now have to find a way to get a win in Spain at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, where Sevilla haven’t lost a UEL match since 2014. They’ve been especially good in this season’s tournament, scoring at least twice in each of their three home matches so far.

On top of that, Juventus will be without star Paul Pogba, who picked up a low-grade thigh injury on Sunday in their 2-0 win over Cremonese. It was Pogba’s first competitive start in 13 months as the 30-year-old was sidelined long-term with a hamstring injury. He’s now expected to be out for at least 20 days, effectively ending his season after playing a total of just 107 minutes in Serie A matches.

Expect Sevilla to come out and be the better team once again on their home pitch. I’m backing them to get the win and advance to the final.