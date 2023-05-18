Bayer Leverkusen vs. AS Roma: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Europa League match

Bayer Leverkusen will play host to AS Roma in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal match. Roma come to Germany with a 1-0 lead on aggregate after winning the first leg at home, but Leverkusen will look to strike back and grab a win at home as they hope to advance to the final for the first time since 1988. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and can be seen via livestream on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayer Leverkusen v. AS Roma

Date: Thursday, May 18

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Bayer Leverkusen: +110

Draw: +240

AS Roma: +275

Moneyline pick: Bayer Leverkusen +110

Before the first leg, these two sides hadn’t met since 2015 when they were both drawn into the same group in Champions League. Their first match ended in a 4-4 draw while Roma got a narrow 3-2 win in their second group stage outing.

Roma will look for a repeat performance of the first leg from last week, though, as they finished with a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal in the 63rd minute from Edoardo Bove. The Yellow and Reds have never won a Europa League title, with their only trip to the final coming in 1991 that saw them lose to Inter Milan on a 2-1 aggregate.

Leverkusen have also only made it to the final once, but that resulted in a championship for them as they sneaked past Espanyol in a penalty shootout after ending regulation on a 3-3 aggregate in 1988.

In UEL play this season, Roma hasn’t been great away from home as they’ve only won once in their six matches on the road. They’ve been good enough at home, but traveling to Leverkusen might prove to be too much as Bayer has been excellent at home, winning five of their last seven matches across all competitions at BayArena.

Back the home side to get the edge as they’ll look to come out with an early goal and push for the second to advance to the final.