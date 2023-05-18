NASCAR schedule for 2023 North Wilkesboro Speedway All-Star Race

NASCAR is headed back to an old North Carolina track for the first time in nearly 30 years. The Cup Series and Truck Series will be racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996.

The Truck Series is running the Tyson 250 as part of its schedule. It will feature traditional practice and qualifying on Friday and Saturday ahead of Saturday’s race.

The Cup Series is hosting its annual All-Star weekend at the midpoint of the season. The weekend will include a Pit Crew Challenge on Friday afternoon. That will set starting lineups for the two heat races on Saturday and Sunday afternoon’s All-Star Open. The heat races will set the starting lineup for the first 21 spots in Sunday evening’s All-Star Race, while the Open is where two of the final three spots in the race will be awarded (the final spot will come via fan vote).

Kyle Larson heads into race weekend as the favorite to win the All-Star Race. He is installed at DraftKings Sportsbook with +650 odds, putting him just ahead of Kevin Harvick at +750. Joey Logano and Christopher Bell follow at +900.

Below is the full race weekend schedule. All times are ET.

Friday, May 19

12:30 p.m. — Truck garage hours

1:00 p.m. — Cup garage hours

3:05 p.m. — Truck practice — FS1, Foxsports.com/live

4:00 p.m. — Cup practice — FS1, Foxsports.com/live

5:45 p.m. — All-Star Pit Crew Challenge Cup qualifying — FS1, Foxsports.com/live

Saturday, May 20

8:30 a.m. — Truck garage hours

10:30 a.m. — Truck qualifying

12:00 p.m. — Cup garage hours

1:30 p.m. — Tyson 250 Truck race — Fox, Foxsports.com/live

7:35 p.m. — All-Star Race Heat No. 1 — FS1, Foxsports.com/live

8:15 p.m. — All-Star Race Heat No. 2 — FS1, Foxsports.com/live

Sunday, May 21

5:30 p.m. — All-Star Open — FS1, Foxsports.com/live

8:00 p.m. — All-Star Race — FS1, Foxsports.com/live