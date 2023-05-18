Breaking down the weather forecast for NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR is headed to North Carolina this weekend, and weather could be a bit hit or miss in a couple spots. This marks NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway, racing there for the first time since 1996.

The Truck Series will run the Tyson 250 on Saturday afternoon and the Cup Series will run its annual All-Star Race on Sunday evening. Friday and Sunday are looking good, but Saturday evening could see some stops and starts. The Cup Series will run two qualifying heats that day, with the first starting at 7:35 p.m. ET and the second starting at approximately 8:15 p.m. A bit of rain and thunderstorms are expected in the evening, so delays are possible.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend in North Carolina, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, May 19

Hi 75°, Low 50°: Mostly sunny and nice, 6mph wind with 12mph gusts, 20% chance of rain

12:30 p.m. — Truck garage hours

1:00 p.m. — Cup garage hours

3:05 p.m. — Truck practice

4:00 p.m. — Cup practice

5:45 p.m. — All-Star Pit Crew Challenge Cup qualifying

Saturday, May 20

Hi 76°, Low 55°: Couple of showers during the day, periods of rain and a thunderstorm in the evening, 5mph winds and 12 mph gusts, 83% chance of rain

8:30 a.m. — Truck garage hours

10:30 a.m. — Truck qualifying

12:00 p.m. — Cup garage hours

1:30 p.m. — Tyson 250 Truck race

7:35 p.m. — All-Star Race Heat No. 1

8:15 p.m. — All-Star Race Heat No. 2

Sunday, May 21

Hi 76°, Low 48°: Mostly sunny during the day, partly cloudy at night, 9% chance of rain

5:30 p.m. — All-Star Open

8:00 p.m. — All-Star Race