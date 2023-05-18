Which horses are racing in the Preakness Stakes?

The second leg of the 2023 Triple Crown race is here as horses, jockeys, trainers, and owners head to Baltimore for the 148th Preakness Stakes. The race will start at 6:50 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 20.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage returns to the field as the favorite with 8-5 odds. National Treasure, who drew first post position, is trained by the controversial figure Bob Baffert, who is currently serving a ban from the Derby.

The maximum number of spots available for the Preakness is 14, and several horses who had initially entered have already scratched in the week ahead. Here is what the field looks like as of now, with the trainer and projected jockey listed as well.