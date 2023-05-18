How to watch every hole at the 2023 PGA Championship

With the Masters wrapped up, golf moves to the PGA Championship this week for the second major of the year. The event will tee off on Thursday, May 18 and run through Sunday, May 21 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday. Oak Hill Country Club hosts this year’s PGA Championship.

2022 winner Justin Thomas returns to the field, alongside Masters champion Jon Rahm. Jordan Spieth will again look to complete his career grand slam with a win, and Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Brooks Koepka round out the headliners. Scheffler is the favorite to win at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

But the best live stream option for the PGA Championship is PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and any ESPN app available for mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $9.99 monthly or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Below is a look at the 2023 PGA Championship coverage schedule. All times are ET.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

ESPN+

Featured Groups: Scottie Scheffler/Brooks Koepka/Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa/Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth/Shane Lowry/Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm/Matt Fitzpatrick/Cameron Smith

Featured Holes: No. 14, No. 15, No. 18

First and second round TV Coverage: ESPN, ESPN2

ESPN+ Livestream: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Coverage Schedule, Round 3 and Final round

ESPN+

Featured Groups: TBD

Featured Holes: No. 14, No. 15, No. 16

Third and fourth round TV Coverage: ESPN, CBS

ESPN+ Livestream: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET