 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB lineups for Thursday, May 18: Wander Franco, Yandy Diaz both out for Rays

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Thursday, May 18th.

By Chris Landers Updated
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.&nbsp; Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a very light slate of games on Thursday, May 18, with just six matchups on tap as most teams travel ahead of their weekend series. Still, there’s a lot to keep track of — will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. return to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup? — and the daily lineup report is here to help you set your fantasy and DFS lineups with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Thursday, May 18

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles, 12:35 p.m. ET

The Angels are shaking things up a bit, as Mickey Moniak returns to the leadoff spot and takes Taylor Ward’s place in left field while Hunter Renfroe starts in right and Shohei Ohtani serves as the DH. The infield is a bit different: Gio Urshela sits, with Luis Rengifo manning third, Brandon Drury at first and Livan Soto making his first start of the season at second.

Cedric Mullins sits and Adley Rutschman will get a day at DH against a lefty as James McCann gets a start behind the dish and Ryan McKenna mans center field. Jorge Mateo returns to the lineup at short with Joey Ortiz sliding over to second in lieu of Adam Frazier.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET

No Yandy Diaz or Wander Franco for Tampa today, as Taylor Walls fills in at short and Luke Raley gets a start at first. Harold Ramirez will serve as the DH while Josh Lowe leads off again and takes right field.

A day after hitting a dramatic, game-tying homer in his season debut, top prospect Mark Vientos is out of the lineup. Daniel Vogelbach will serve as the DH with Brett Baty at third base, Tommy Pham in left and Eduardo Escobar at second.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins, 1:10 p.m. ET

Luis Garcia slides up into the leadoff spot while Jake Alu gets a start in left over Stone Garrett and Corey Dickerson serves as the DH.

Jean Segura moves to the leadoff spot with Joey Wendle getting a start at short and Peyton Burdick and Xavier Edwards manning right and center, respectively.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

Still no Josh Naylor or Jose Ramirez for Cleveland, with Gabriel Arias sliding over to first base and rookie Brayan Rocchio manning third.

Chicago is stacking righties against lefty Logan Allen, with Jake Burger moving to the cleanup spot and starting for Yoan Moncada at third base while Hanser Alberto gets the nod at second. Yasmani Grandal will DH as he battles a hamstring injury.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

TBA

More From DraftKings Nation