MLB lineups for Thursday, May 18: Wander Franco, Yandy Diaz both out for Rays

It’s a very light slate of games on Thursday, May 18, with just six matchups on tap as most teams travel ahead of their weekend series. Still, there’s a lot to keep track of — will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. return to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup? — and the daily lineup report is here to help you set your fantasy and DFS lineups with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Thursday, May 18

The Angels are shaking things up a bit, as Mickey Moniak returns to the leadoff spot and takes Taylor Ward’s place in left field while Hunter Renfroe starts in right and Shohei Ohtani serves as the DH. The infield is a bit different: Gio Urshela sits, with Luis Rengifo manning third, Brandon Drury at first and Livan Soto making his first start of the season at second.

Wake up. The #Angels are going for a split today. pic.twitter.com/59rQeiHxVZ — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 18, 2023

Cedric Mullins sits and Adley Rutschman will get a day at DH against a lefty as James McCann gets a start behind the dish and Ryan McKenna mans center field. Jorge Mateo returns to the lineup at short with Joey Ortiz sliding over to second in lieu of Adam Frazier.

The Orioles, facing left-hander Tyler Anderson, will use this lineup to go for a series win against the Angels: pic.twitter.com/oxkk2jJ9jw — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) May 18, 2023

No Yandy Diaz or Wander Franco for Tampa today, as Taylor Walls fills in at short and Luke Raley gets a start at first. Harold Ramirez will serve as the DH while Josh Lowe leads off again and takes right field.

Lineup for #Rays, with no Franco or Diaz pic.twitter.com/j18jmgAucr — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 18, 2023

A day after hitting a dramatic, game-tying homer in his season debut, top prospect Mark Vientos is out of the lineup. Daniel Vogelbach will serve as the DH with Brett Baty at third base, Tommy Pham in left and Eduardo Escobar at second.

Luis Garcia slides up into the leadoff spot while Jake Alu gets a start in left over Stone Garrett and Corey Dickerson serves as the DH.

Washington Nationals Lineup:

1. Luis Garcia (L) 2B

2. Lane Thomas (R) RF

3. Jeimer Candelario (S) 3B

4. Corey Dickerson (L) DH

5. Keibert Ruiz (S) C

6. Dominic Smith (L) 1B

7. Jake Alu (L) LF

8. CJ Abrams (L) SS

9. Alex Call (R) CF — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 18, 2023

Jean Segura moves to the leadoff spot with Joey Wendle getting a start at short and Peyton Burdick and Xavier Edwards manning right and center, respectively.

#Marlins lineup behind Eury Perez.



- Segura leadoff

- Coop 1B

- Soler DH

- Burdick in RF

- FORTES catching Eury.

- Edwards first time playing CF.@fishstripes pic.twitter.com/rnGJuGpJkM — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) May 18, 2023

Still no Josh Naylor or Jose Ramirez for Cleveland, with Gabriel Arias sliding over to first base and rookie Brayan Rocchio manning third.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup:

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Amed Rosario (R) SS

3. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

4. Josh Bell (S) DH

5. Will Brennan (L) RF

6. Gabriel Arias (R) 1B

7. Brayan Rocchio (S) 3B

8. Cam Gallagher (R) C

9. Myles Straw (R) CF — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 18, 2023

Chicago is stacking righties against lefty Logan Allen, with Jake Burger moving to the cleanup spot and starting for Yoan Moncada at third base while Hanser Alberto gets the nod at second. Yasmani Grandal will DH as he battles a hamstring injury.

