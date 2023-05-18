Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, May 18

I won’t sugarcoat it, Thursday’s MLB slate is pretty bleak. Not only do we have just six games for our enjoyment as most teams travel ahead of their weekend series, but those games feature some very sketchy starting pitching matchups. Our daily rankings must keep calm and carry on, though, sorting every pitcher on the slate and even making a streaming recommendation or two — yes, even today.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, May 18th

Pitchers to stream

Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays — He’s back, baby. After almost a month down in Triple-A, Bradley is set to make his return to the Rays rotation after an electric start to his MLB career back in April. His most recent Minor League stint wasn’t great from a numbers standpoint, but Tampa intentionally had him focusing less on his dominant fastball and more on his secondary offerings. He struck out 23 batters in just 15.1 innings in his first go-around with the Rays, and he could feast against a struggling New York Mets lineup.

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels — Anderson’s ceiling isn’t nearly what it was during his dream season last year, but he’s still a perfectly solid starter who’s gone at least five innings in five of seven starts thus far. With an ideal pitcher’s park in Camden Yards, he could navigate the Baltimore Orioles lineup well enough to grab a win and/or a quality start.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, May 18th.