Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, May 18

Rise and shine, DFS players: A travel-heavy Thursday means not only a light slate but an early one, with the main draw over at DraftKings DFS featuring four games that get going at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, May 18th

Josh Lowe ($4,900)

Brandon Lowe ($4,600)

Taylor Walls ($3,800)

Isaac Paredes ($3,400)

Mets righty Tylor Megill has allowed at least three runs and at least seven baserunners in four of his last five starts, and that trend seems likely to continue today against Tampa’s league-leading offense. He’s especially struggled against left-handed batters in his career, with 250-point difference in OPS allowed between lefties (.885) and righties (.626). That should allow the red-hot Josh Lowe and Walls to feast, along with Brandon Lowe, who homered yesterday and appears to be snapping out of his season-opening slump. Paredes is the one righty in this stack, but we’ll make an exception for one of the hottest hitters in baseball (1.248 OPS over his last 10 games).

Cedric Mullins ($6,000)

Anthony Santander ($4,700)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,500)

Austin Hays ($4,200)

Angels lefty Tyler Anderson has regressed badly from his breakout 2022, with a 5.26 ERA and 1.62 WHIP so far this season — including nine and 10 baserunners allowed, respectively, over his last two outings. O’s righties Mountcastle and Hays should be able to thrive with the platoon advantage, while Santander tallied two hits yesterday and swings the bat better from the right side of the plate as a switch-hitter. Mullins is a costly addition and stands out as the lone lefty, but he’s handled southpaws well in his career and carries major upside with a .904 OPS over his last 10 and six homers to go with 12 steals on the year.

Tim Anderson ($4,500)

Luis Robert Jr. ($4,100)

Andrew Vaughn ($2,900)

Jake Burger ($2,500)

Beggars can’t be choosers on a four-game slate, and while rookie Guardians lefty Logan Allen has been impressive so far in his young career, there’s reason to think he might struggle on Thursday afternoon. Allen is coming off of his worst start of the year, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks in 4.1 innings against the Los Angeles Angels last weekend, and he has to face a White Sox lineup that is suddenly scorching of late. This entire stack will enjoy the platoon advantage, while Robert (1.218 in his last 10), Vaughn (.832) and Burger (1.264) have been driving Chicago’s offensive renaissance. Anderson has struggled amid injuries so far this season, but with two hits yesterday, he could be snapping out of it at just the right time.