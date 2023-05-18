Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Cardinals on Thursday, May 18

NL blue bloods collide as the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16) and the St. Louis Cardinals (18-26) begin a four-game series on Thursday, May 18. First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. Julio Urias (5-3, 3.61 ERA) gets the starting nod for L.A., while St. Louis counters with Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.20 ERA).

The Dodgers are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are +130 underdogs, while the run total is set at nine.

Dodgers-Cardinals picks: Thursday, May 18th

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Dustin May (elbow)

Cardinals

Out: OF Tyler O’Neill (back), OF Dylan Carlson (ankle)

Starting pitchers

Julio Urias vs. Adam Wainwright

This will be Urias’ 10th start of the season. With the rampant injuries in the Dodgers’ rotation, he has been a reliable arm. Urias is coming off back-to-back appearances against the San Diego Padres. In the most recent, he allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out four and not surrendering a walk.

Waino has struggled for the Cardinals since returning from injury. This will be his third appearance of the season, and he has allowed four earned runs in each start so far. Most recently, Wainwright gave up four earned on seven hits while walking and striking out two batters. He didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The Dodgers have seen run totals over nine in only two of their last six games. St. Louis, on the other hand, has scored over nine runs in six of its last 10 games as they have discovered their offense after a season-opening cold stretch. It should be close with the pitching matchup, but I am leaning toward the over in the series opener.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals are finally turning a corner from their abysmal start. They have won eight of their last 10 games but have a tough series upcoming with a Dodgers team that has also won eight of 10. If Urias can limit the damage on the mound, the Dodgers’ lineup should be able to get to Wainwright early and often for the win.

Pick: Dodgers