Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Blue Jays on Thursday, May 18

The New York Yankees (25-20) and the Toronto Blue Jays (25-18) will wrap up their four-game series on Thursday, May 18. First pitch from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. Nestor Cortes (3-2, 5.53 ERA) will take the mound for New York, while Toronto counters with Jose Berrios (3-3, 4.70).

The Blue Jays are the home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -135. The Yankees are the underdogs at +115, and the run total is set at nine. After this series, New York will stay on the road for a weekend matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. Toronto remains at home as they welcome the Baltimore Orioles to town for another divisional series starting Friday.

Yankees-Blue Jays picks: Thursday, May 18th

Injury report

Yankees

Out: SP Luis Severino (lat), Domingo German (suspension), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), DH Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), SS Oswald Peraza (hamstring)

Blue Jays

Day to day: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (knee)

Starting pitchers

Nestor Cortes vs. Jose Berrios

Cortes has had a rough stretch recently. Through his first five starts of the season, he hadn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his first five starts, but the lefty has now allowed at least six earned in two of his last three. Cortes allowed six earned on seven hits against the Tampa Bay Rays his last time out. He struck out three and walked two but didn’t factor into the decision.

Berrios began the season looking like he was washed and due for a rough year. He turned it around at the end of April but still has had blemishes along the way. Berrios was solid in his last outing against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned on six hits over 5.2 innings.

Over/Under pick

The first three games of this series have ended with 11, nine and three runs scored, respectively. The game on Wednesday went into extras, with the Blue Jays tallying three runs in the 10th inning on a Danny Jansen three-run walk-off shot. With Berrios and Cortes on the mound, there is a chance to see a high run tally, but I think we see the under hit.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays are likely to still be without Guerrero Jr. for the series finale. The Yankees have a solid lineup, and if they can provide early run support to Cortes, New York should be able to pick up an important win before heading to the weekend.

Pick: Yankees