Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Orioles on Thursday, May 18

The Los Angeles Angels (22-22) will look to earn a split of this mid-week series on Thursday afternoon following consecutive losses the last couple games against the Baltimore Orioles (28-15). First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Lefty Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.26 ERA) will go for the Halos while the Orioles counter with Tyler Wells (3-1, 2.68).

Baltimore is a -155 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Angels +135 underdogs with the over/under set at nine.

Angels-Orioles picks: Thursday, May 18th

Injury report

Angels

Day to day: RP Tucker Davidson (leg)

Out: 3B Anthony Rendon (groin), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), RP Aaron Loup (hamstring), SP Jose Quijada (elbow), RP Austin Warren (elbow), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), 1B Jared Walsh (migraine/headache), C Max Strassi (hip), RP Jose Marte (elbow), RP Davis Daniel (shoulder), RP Chris Rodriguez (shoulder)

Orioles

Day to day: SS Jorge Mateo (leg)

Out: 2B Ramon Urias (hamstring), RP Mychal Givens (knee), RP Dillon Tate (forearm), SP John Means (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Tyler Anderson vs. Tyler Wells

Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.26 ERA) is playing for his sixth MLB team since the start of the 2019 season, coming off an incredible year with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. He hasn’t been as successful early in year one across town, though he’s allowed just six earned runs over his last three outings.

Wells is coming off a fantastic start in his last time out when he threw seven scoreless innings on one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts in a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s allowed one or fewer runs in four of eight outings this season.

Over/Under pick

Anderson’s season-long numbers aren’t impressive, but he seems back on track after a rocky April, and Wells isn’t putting many runners on base this year. It feels like this total is a bit high considering the recent success of the two starters in this spot.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

These offenses are incredibly similar in all of the major statistical categories through the first month and a half of the season, so let’s go with the pitcher throwing the best right now. You’d have to go with Wells at this point considering how dominant he’s been, including three starts in which he didn’t allow a single run.

Pick: Orioles