Best Lakers player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s Game 2 vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night hoping to avoid a 2-0 deficit. The Nuggets held off a late comeback from the Lakers to take Game 1 with a 132-126 score.

Ahead of Game 2, let’s go over a few of our favorite Lakers player props with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Austin Reaves over 15.5 points (-105)

Reaves put up 23 points in Game 1, marking his second straight game hitting that mark. He shined in the final three games of the series against the Warriors, scoring 21, 15, and 23 in Games 4, 5, and 6 respectively. He’s been heavily utilized by LA and continues to be a consistent contributor. Regardless of the outcome, Reaves should notch at least 16 points in Game 2.

Anthony Davis under 12.5 rebounds (-105)

It seems unusual to bet against AD grabbing a ton of rebounds but as Game 1 showed us, he struggles on the glass with Nikola Jokic in the mix. Davis only totaled 10 rebounds in the first game, and averaged 11 rebounds per game against the Nuggets in the regular season. That’s not to say he won’t have a better night as far as rebounds go but with how good Denver is at home, I’d expect Jokic to have his number on the glass again.

LeBron James over 6.5 assists (-120)

This feels like a safe bet after James tallied nine assists in Game 1. He averaged 5.5 apg in the conference semis against the Warriors, totaling at least six assists three times in that series. Since the Lakers will have to step their offensive game up a bit if they want a chance at coming out on top in Game 2, look for James to be more of a facilitator early and get the role players involved more.