Best Nuggets player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s Game 2 vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. The Nuggets fought off a comeback from the Lakers to take Game 1 with a 132-126 victory and they’ll hope to log another win tonight as they look to go up 2-0 before the series shifts to Los Angeles.

Ahead of the action, we’re taking a look at some of our favorite Nuggets player props with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic over 13.5 rebounds (-135)

This one seems like an easy choice and a safe bet if that’s what you’re looking for. The Joker grabbed an impressive 21 rebounds in Game 1 as he dominated the paint, and he’ll look to put in a repeat performance. He averaged 13.1 rebounds per game against the Suns in the second round, but that included three games with 16 boards or higher. It’s safe to say he shouldn’t have too much trouble tallying at least 14 boards in Game 2 at home.

Michael Porter Jr. over 2.5 3-pointers (-105)

Porter knocked down 3 triples on six shots in Game 1 as he cruised to a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds on the night. He shot 37.8% from downtown against the Suns, but he looked solid against the Lakers in Game 1 and shouldn’t have much trouble hitting at least three from deep again.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over 10.5 points (-105)

Caldwell-Pope scored 21 points for the second straight game and he finished as the third-highest scorer for Denver in Game 1. He also put up 21 in Game 6 against the Suns, though he averaged just 10.7 ppg through that series. He shot 52.9% from the floor and was 3-8 from downtown in Game 1. He will look to put in another solid performance for the home side and if he gets the same volume as he did in the opener, beating this line should be easy.