How to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 on TV and via live stream

The Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night as they look to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Nuggets took Game 1 with a 132-126 scoreline that saw the Lakers come back from a 21-point deficit in the second half, but they fell short as the Nuggets kept them at bay in the final minutes of the game. Game 2 is set to tip 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena with a broadcast available on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Lakers struggled on the glass in Game 1, logging just 30 rebounds while the Nuggets notched 47 overall, with Nikola Jokic grabbing 21 of those. Anthony Davis had a fantastic overall performance, though, with 40 points and 10 rebounds, while LeBron James nearly had himself a triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Austin Reaves put up 23 points and eight assists while Rui Hachimura came off the bench to drop 17 points on the night.

Jokic was once again unstoppable for the Nuggets, putting up 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists. He dominated the paint and gave AD plenty of trouble under the rim. Jamal Murray had 31 points while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the team’s third-highest scorer with 21 on the night. Denver will look to put in a similar performance and take a 2-0 lead at home before they head back to Los Angeles for Game 3.