What channel is Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 on and what time does it start?

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to bounce back against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. The Nuggets took Game 1 with a 132-126 final score and will hope to take a 2-0 lead before heading back to Los Angeles for Game 3. Thursday’s contest is set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN on live TV or via livestream on their app.

Anthony Davis had a solid first game with 40 points and 10 rebounds, despite the Lakers being out-rebounded by the Nuggets 47-30 overall. LeBron James was close to a triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists while Austin Reaves put up an impressive 23 points. The Lakers found themselves down by 21 points and clawed back in the second half to almost mount a full comeback, but the Nuggets were able to keep them at bay in the final stretch of the game.

Nikola Jokic was nothing short of clinical in Game 1, logging a triple-double with 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists on the night. Jamal Murray logged 31 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a solid performance, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put up 21 points as the third-highest scorer for the home team.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2

Date: Thursday, May 18

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.