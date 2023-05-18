Best player prop specials to consider for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2

Game 2 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will take place Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series and will hope to maintain homecourt advantage, while the Lakers try to bounce back after their comeback effort in Game 1 fell short.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering player prop specials with a combinations featuring players from both teams in the same bet. Here’s a look at our favorite player prop specials for Game 2.

Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis 30+ rebounds (+190)

The big men combined to surpass this mark in Game 1, buoyed by Jokic’s 21 boards in the opener. Davis only managed 10 boards, which was his fourth-lowest total in the playoffs. The Lakers big man tends to bounce back after down games, so we can expect him to grab a few more than 10 boards here. Jokic has not showed any signs of slowing down in these playoffs, so he should continue doing the heavy lifting on this prop.

Nikola Jokic and LeBron James 60+ points (+175)

Jokic and James hit this mark exactly in Game 1, although it seemed like the Lakers forward wasn’t going to hold up his end for a while. James also missed all four of his three-point shots in the opener, which he’s unlikely to do again. Jokic shot 12-17 from the floor, which might not be sustainable but isn’t too far off from his current production. Expect the Nuggets big man to continue delivering monster outings while James makes a bigger effort to get to the hoop in Game 2.