Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2

The NBA playoffs keep rolling Thursday with Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets took Game 1 after holding off a late rally from the Lakers, and hope to maintain homecourt advantage in Game 2. The Lakers hope to get a split before the series heads to Los Angeles.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here’s our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 2 between the Lakers and Nuggets, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+245)

Legs: Nuggets moneyline, over 226.5 points, Nikola Jokic triple-double

The Joker had a triple-double in Game 1, his sixth of the playoffs. He’s had three straight contests with a triple-double and there are no signs of him slowing down. The Lakers don’t have a great answer for Jokic in the middle, so he’s likely to put up big numbers again in Game 2. The Nuggets are a strong home team, and Game 1 went well over the current total.

SGP 2 (+700)

Legs: Austin Reaves 2+ 3-pointers, D’Angelo Russell 2+ 3-pointers, Michael Porter Jr. 3+ 3-pointers, Jamal Murray 3+ 3-pointers

Porter Jr. and Murray both hit their marks here, while Reaves broke out for five triples in the opener. The big question on this parlay will be Russell, who went 0-3 from behind the arc. The point guard has been wildly inconsistent from deep in the postseason but he’s due for a better effort here. If he can get a couple to go down early, the rest of these players should be able to come around on this prop.

SGP 3 (+165)

Legs: Jamal Murray 20+ points, LeBron James 20+ points, Nikola Jokic 12+ rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. 2+ 3-pointers

There’s a chance Game 2 is a relatively slower contest, resulting in less points overall. This parlay is something that accounts for a different game script. Murray, James, Jokic and Porter Jr. are all expected to be pivotal players in this contest and should hit these marks easily. Murray has averaged 26.3 points per game in the playoffs, while James is scoring 23.6 points per game. Jokic has grabbed 13.5 boards per game in the postseason and Porter Jr. is making 2.6 triples per game in the playoffs. If everyone performs in line with their usual expectations for the postseason, this should hit. It also allows bettors to go for more risky Same Game Parlays while having a floor with this combination.