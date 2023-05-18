Who are the PGA teaching pros who play in the PGA Championship?

The field for the 2023 PGA Championship is full of just about all of the biggest names in golf right now, from Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm to Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith. But in a field of 156 golfers, who fills out the rest of the spots?

Every year, 20 openings at the PGA Championship are filled by PGA teaching pros. This year they will tee off at Oak Hill Country Club outside Rochester, NY, as they face the most formidable names in their sport. In this year’s field, eight of the pros have already had a go at a PGA Championship, while 12 are newbies to the major life.

They earn their spots by playing at the PGA Professional Championship a few weeks before the major itself. This year saw a field of 320 teaching pros take to the course in the hopes of qualifying for a spot in the major. These are guys whose everyday jobs include teaching lessons and organizing tournaments at their local clubs, and suddenly, they’re facing down Phil Mickelson and Scottie Scheffler.

Of course being professionals, they’re given a title by the 501(c)3 of which they are a member, as the 20 are known as the Corebridge PGA Financial Team for sponsorship purposes.

But that’s not to say they can’t succeed. In 2018, for instance, PGA pro Ben Kern made the cut at the PGA Championship and finished in 42nd — one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy. In 2021, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas were sent home before the weekend, but pros Brad Marek and Ben Cook made the cut. Cook finished 44th and Marek finished 78th that year.

Here is the complete list of PGA Professionals in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.