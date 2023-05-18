Pick on the Moneyline for Rays-Mets on May 18

The Tampa Bay Rays have the best record in baseball and are looking to keep it going on Thursday against a New stork Mets team that is 5-10 in their last 15 games.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets (-115, 8.5)

The Rays give rookie Taj Bradley his fourth start of the season, who has led the team to victory in his first three starts of the season with three runs or fewer allowed in every start.

Bradley has a 3.52 ERA with numbers that indicate he might be due in for even better results moving forward with a 2.59 FIP, issuing just two walks in 15 1/3 innings and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

The support around Bradley is also much stronger than what Mets starter Tylor Megill has received this season as the Rays lead the league in home runs and batting average while averaging nearly 6.5 runs per game on the road, which is about 0.4 more runs per game than any other team in the league.

There’s also an edge with the Rays bullpen as the team is 14th in the league in bullpen ERA while the Mets are 19th even with the Rays utilizing their bullpen for more innings than any other team in baseball.

For Megill, he’s allowed at least three runs in four of his last five starts with the Mets going 1-4 in this starts and Megill going five innings or fewer in all but one of those starts.

In this recent five start stretch for Megill, he has a 5.18 ERA with an even worse FIP with issuing 5.6 walks per nine innings and opponents hitting .284 off of him.

With just two players on the Mets having more than for hone runs this season while the Rays have 11 players with at least five home runs, depth is also on the side of the Rays.

What has been a dream start to the 2023 season will continue in Queens on Thursday and the Mets struggles will continue.

The Play: Rays -105