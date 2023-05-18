Nick Kyrgios out of 2023 French Open due to foot injury

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the 2023 French Open due to a foot injury. He has frequently dealt with injuries, and it was suspected that the withdrawal was due to a lingering knee issue. Kyrgios actually withdrew due to a foot injury sustained when someone attempted to steal his car. He will now miss his sixth consecutive French Open and his second tennis major after not participating in the 2023 Australian Open. Kyrgios will try to heal in time for Wimbledon this year.

Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open due to a foot injury sustained during the theft of his car and not because of a knee problem, his agent said. https://t.co/xIG0F9NAkN — ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2023

Kyrgios is currently ranked as the ATP’s No. 26 overall male tennis player in the world. He is known for his hard-hitting style and abrasive attitude. It isn’t uncommon for Kyrgios to try and get fans thrown out for chirping at him, and he often yells at himself and others during play.

Still, it is hard to deny the talent that the 28-year-old has. He made an impromptu run to the 2022 Wimbledon finals against Novak Djokovic. In the biggest match of his career, Kyrgios took the first set before dropping the final three. Kyrgios has made it to a major quarterfinal four times now in his career and should continue if he can heal up.

The 2023 French Open begins on Monday, May 22.