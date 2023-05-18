Is Teuvo Teravainen playing for Hurricanes in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final vs. Panthers?

Carolina Hurricanes wing Teuvo Teravainen has been sidelined since the first round after sustaining a hand injury in Game 2 against the New York Islanders. Teravainen went scoreless in two games against New York and now the Hurricanes find themselves in the Eastern Conference Final vs. the Florida Panthers. Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday night. Here we’ll go over Teravainen’s status for Game 1 and whether or not he’ll play.

Teuvo Teravainen injury update

Teravainen was questionable for Game 1 vs. the Panthers but head coach Rod Brind’Amour confirmed that he’ll return to the lineup Thursday night. We don’t have the official lines for the Hurricanes with Teuvo back in the lineup, but he did skate with C Jordan Staal and RW Martin Necas on the third line during practice the other day. If that’s the case, we could see some shuffling. Jack Drury could come out of the lineup or hop down to the fourth line with Paul Stastny and Derek Stepan.

The Hurricanes are favored in Game 1 at -145 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook. That line shifted slightly with the Teravainen news. We could see it move a bit more, but it may be overlooking the Panthers. Florida has been fantastic on the road this postseason at 5-1 vs. the Maple Leafs and Bruins. Carolina has a good home-ice advantage, so we’ll see which side gives.

One play we like overall for Game 1 is Sergei Bobrovsky O31.5 saves at -125 on DKSB. Teuvo being back should drive play in the Hurricanes’ favor a bit more, creating more save chances for Bob, who has made over this many saves in all five road wins this postseason.