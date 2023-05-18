How to watch Panthers vs. Hurricanes in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Panthers needed the final games of the season to squeeze into the playoffs as a second wild card team and managed to shock the Boston Bruins in the first round and knock off the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games. One reason for the Panthers emergence is the play of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who is 7-2 with a .918 save percentage during the postseason. He had 51 saves in Game 5 of the second-round series against the Maple Leafs, allowing the Panthers to win 3-2 in OT and take the series. Matthew Tkachuk leads the team with 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists). Brandon Montour and Sam Reinhart each have a team-high six goals.

The Hurricanes won the Metropolitan Division and were expected to make a deep playoff run. They dispatched the New York Islanders in six games in the first round and the New Jersey Devils in five games in the second. The Hurricanes have grinded out wins with defense and goaltending. Frederik Andersen has taken hold of the goalie situaiton for Carolina, going 5-0 with a .931 save percentage during the playoffs. Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook lead the Hurricanes each with 10 points.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Hurricanes as a -145 moneyline favorite in Game 1. The Panthers are the underdogs at +125. The goal total has been set at 5.5.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Panthers vs. Hurricanes live stream

Date: Thursday, May 18

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: WatchTNT app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchTNT. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.