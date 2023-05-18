What time does Game 1 of Panthers vs. Hurricanes in Eastern Conference Final start?

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Florida Panthers needed the final games of the season to squeeze into the playoffs as a wild card team and managed to shock the Boston Bruins in the first round, rallying from a 3-1 series deficit to win in seven games. Florida then managed to knock off the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games. One reason for the Panthers emergence is the play of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who is 7-2 with a .918 save percentage during the postseason. Matthew Tkachuk leads the team with 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists). Brandon Montour and Sam Reinhart each have a team-high six goals.

The Carolina Hurricanes won the Metropolitan Division and have advanced to the conference finals by dispatching the New York Islanders in six games and the New Jersey Devils in five games. The Hurricanes have grinded out wins with defense and goaltending. Frederik Andersen has taken hold of the goalie situaiton for Carolina, going 5-0 with a .931 save percentage during the playoffs. Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook lead the Hurricanes with 10 points apiece.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 1

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT app

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): FLA +125, CAR -145