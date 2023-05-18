NBA trade rumors: Can Magic package lottery picks to acquire a third big piece?

The Orlando Magic have two lottery picks in the 2023 NBA Draft thanks to a deal with the Chicago Bulls involving Nikola Vucevic, but their roster isn’t lacking when it comes to young talent. The Magic have emerging stars in Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and forward Franz Wagner, but the rest of the depth chart is littered with young players who either haven’t panned out or are tapped out as rotation guys. Armed with two lottery picks, the Magic have the ability to move up in this draft to either acquire a third piece to their contention puzzle.

Here are some potential trades Orlando can explore with the No. 6 and No. 11 picks.

Trade 1

Magic get: Bradley Beal

Wizards get: No. 6 pick, Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris

Spurs get: No. 11 pick, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan

This gets a bit complex, but the Wizards are eventually going to have to accept Beal isn’t the centerpiece for a contending team. They have a great opportunity this offseason to reset everything, and landing two lottery picks is a good spot to start. Fultz and Isaac still have some upside, and Harris is a nice veteran. The Spurs get another lottery pick and some young pieces, along with Suggs as a point guard prospect. The Magic get Beal to accelerate their timeline. Banchero and Wagner mostly handle the ball, so giving away all their guards in this deal doesn’t hurt them as much as you would think. While trades within the division are rare, this is about as good a haul the Wizards will get for Beal.

Trade 2

Magic get: No. 3 pick, Jusuf Nurkic, Jabari Walker

Trail Blazers get: No. 6 pick, No. 11 pick, Jonathan Isaac, Admiral Schofield, Cole Anthony

This move for Orlando would be specifically for Brandon Miller, who can provide additional spacing with Banchero running the show. However, the Magic can adjust the deal if Scoot Henderson is the player that falls to them at No. 3. Of course, Henderson being in the mix would require some point guards leaving Orlando and Banchero ceding some usage. However, it would give the Magic more upside at the position and a firmer long-term plan there. Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs are solid players but they don’t move the needle when it comes to making the playoffs. Henderson might be raw, but the potential is tremendous.

The Blazers not only get out of the Nurkic contract, but also pick up two lottery selections and Isaac to further bolster the roster around Damian Lillard. It’s a decent return, although Portland will certainly be taking more than just Orlando’s call at No. 3.